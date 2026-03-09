San Diego bishop accused of embezzling church donations faces arraignment

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego bishop accused of embezzling church money is expected to face a judge in an El Cajon courtroom Monday.

Prosecutors say Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta was arrested last week while trying to leave the country. He's now facing multiple financial crime charges.

During's Shaleta's first court appearance, prosecutors will formally lay out the charges against him — including eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated white collar crime, which is an enhancement tacked on for crimes exceeding $100,000.

Investigators say the bishop allegedly stole donations that were meant for the church — claims the bishop strongly denies.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Church and its bishop began last August after a church representative contacted authorities and provided documents alleging possible embezzlement.

Investigators say he was arrested March 5 at San Diego International Airport after they believed he was trying to leave the country.

In a video posted to the church's YouTube page, Shaleta addressed the allegations directly.

"I have never in my priestly life or episcopal life abused any. I have done my best to preserve and manage the donations of the church properly," Shaleta said.

The church also posted a statement online saying members are standing in solidarity with the bishop and asking the Lord to protect him from what they called negative attacks.

Shaleta is currently being held on $125,000 bail, but court documents show a hold has been placed on his release if authorities believe the money used for bail could be connected to the alleged crimes.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.