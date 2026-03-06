El Cajon church bishop jailed on embezzlement charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A high-ranking leader of an El Cajon church was arrested Thursday on suspicion of embezzling from his congregation.

Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta of St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral was detained at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the country and booked on suspicion of eight counts each of embezzlement and money laundering, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The regional law enforcement agency released no details on the circumstances that led to the allegations. The Chaldean Patriarchate, however, disclosed in a statement released last month that members of the Diocese of St. Peter in San Diego have filed complaints about Shaleta, 69, "in relation to the mishandling of certain diocesan funds and allegations of inappropriate relationships."

According to an article published last month in The Pillar, a news agency that covers issues related to the Catholic Church, Shaleta allegedly may have misappropriated rental payments for a property owned by the church -- potentially as much as $1 million -- and purportedly frequented a Tijuana brothel.

Shaleta has resigned from his post at the Jamacha Way church in the midst of a Vatican-ordered investigation into the allegations, according to The Pillar.

Shaleta is being held at San Diego Central Jail on $125,000 bail pending trial, the Sheriff's Office reported.

