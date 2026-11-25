SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Car after car signed up and lined up to receive $40 worth of free gas at a Chevron on El Cajon Boulevard and 70th Street.

“It is such a blessing with the holidays around and me running around,” Sherie Edwards, a free gas recipient, said.

“Oh, my goodness, it's, it's so, it's so helpful for, for all of us people out here working, just trying to survive from day to day,” David Steebins, a free gas recipient, said.

The mission of the event, which was organized by community advocate & activist Shane Harris, was to provide some help and hope this holiday season.

“Over 200 families are receiving gas today, and you know we've had a lot of sponsors come through to help us meet this moment, and that's a blessing,” Shane Harris, the event’s organizer, said. “It's one thing to talk about affordability and talk about the challenges that people are facing. It's another thing to step up and do exaggerative things like this.”

For some, the event was a big help for them, let alone it being done during this holiday season.

“I have two kids, single mom, so trying to raise them,” Katrina Corona said. “It's pretty amazing considering it's been pretty tough.”

Harris told ABC 10News this isn’t the first time they’ve organized this kind of event to help people when they feel like they’re running on empty.

“We did this 4 years ago when gas prices were at an all-time high in California. This is nothing new to us, and this is a direct way to provide direct relief to a lot of families that are in need,” Harris said.

That $40 can be used in places other than at the pump.

“The cost of living, everything, it can now go to some groceries, to some bills, to do something, you know, that can help all of us,” Stebbins said.

“It's so expensive, so this right here helps me be able to put more food or an item on the table because, as you said, it's so expensive out here, and this right here just allowed me to bless my family even more,” Edwards said.