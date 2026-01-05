Paid parking at Balboa Park goes into effect Monday

BALBOA PARK (KGTGV) — San Diego's beloved Balboa Park officially ended its era of free parking today, implementing a new paid system that has sparked community backlash and concerns about accessibility.

Signs posted throughout the park now remind visitors that paid parking went into effect January 5, with rates set at $2.50 per hour. Daily parking fees range from $5 to $16 depending on the lot.

The community response has been swift and vocal, with some parking kiosks already vandalized and visitors expressing frustration with the new fees.

"It was a surprise when we parked, somebody said that we had to pay and I don't agree with that," said Alfie Alonzo, who was visiting from Monrovia.

Alonzo questioned the timing of the implementation.

"I don't understand why they would have to do it this way, especially in inflationary times," Alonzo said.

City leaders approved the parking plan in November 2025, with City Council member Marnie von Wilpert expressing conditional support during that meeting.

"If we can get assurances that this funding will stay in the park and that the folks who manage it will get to help contribute to how it is spent, then I could be in support of this," von Wilpert said.

The city's chief financial officer confirmed during the November meeting that revenue generated from parking fees will be spent on park improvements and maintenance.

Residents can purchase parking passes ranging from $30 per month to $150 per year, though some locals find even these discounted rates challenging.

"I knew people that couldn't even afford a bus pass at $30 a month, so I think they could knock that price down some," said Denise Seymour, a San Diego resident.

The accessibility concerns extend beyond just cost. Whitney Seymour, also a San Diego resident, worries about reduced park attendance.

"I think it's more accessible if it's free. I think there'll be less people coming now that it's not," Whitney Seymour said.

For some residents, the parking fees represent another burden in an already expensive city. Devin Christiansen said the costs have him reconsidering his future in San Diego.

"I'm actually debating it, to the point where I'm even seriously considering, is it time I left San Diego?" Christiansen said.

Parking enforcement runs daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can purchase passes through the city's website.

