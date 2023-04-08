Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Ocean Beach hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators with the San Diego Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in an Ocean Beach area hit-and-run.

On Friday at 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were unloading their rental car parked along the 4700 block of Greene Street off West Point Loma Boulevard when they were struck by a car.

They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The car is described as an older black Lexus sedan, possibly an LS400, with damage on the passenger side, a missing mirror on the passenger side, and a missing windshield wiper.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or the suspect’s car is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. For information on how to submit an anonymous tip online or via the app, visit sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.