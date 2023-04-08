Two pedestrians badly hurt in Ocean Beach hit-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation is underway after two pedestrians were left seriously injured late Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run in Ocean Beach.

The victims, one male, and one female were struck at about 5:40 p.m. by an unknown type of vehicle near the intersection of Ebers and Greene streets, just south of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

There was no immediate description of the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle that struck the pedestrians, SDPD Officer Jacob Lindgren said.