Rare Pokémon card stolen; 12-year-old girl still hoping for answers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 12-year-old San Diego Pokémon card seller is still hoping for answers months after a rare card worth more than $3,000 was stolen at her first trading card show.

Dryden said the theft happened after someone took her rare Bubble Mew Pokémon card during the event. She and her father said the loss was especially painful because of what the card meant to her collection.

“That card ... meant a lot to me. It just hurts,” Dryden said.

Dryden recalled seeing a man running, who then collided with her. She says she was left with bruises.

“I was coming back from the bathroom ... and just saw this tall guy, just running really fast, towards me ... we just collided and he got back up and just kept running,” she said.

San Diego police have continued investigating the case. SDPD told ABC 10News detectives have followed multiple leads, but those leads have not resulted in an arrest. Investigators also provided photos of what they believe is the suspect’s vehicle, a black sedan.

SDPD

While the case remains unsolved, some changes have been made at local trading card shows.

Dryden and her father said they are now more cautious about handling valuable cards at events. Organizers have also added security guards and vendor policies aimed at improving safety for collectors.

What has not changed is Dryden’s passion for the hobby and the lessons she says it has taught her.

“This is teaching me how to be responsible for money and now responsible for what happens now,” Dryden said.

Despite losing her most valuable card, Dryden said she remains focused on her goal of one day becoming a business owner.

She also hopes the person responsible is identified so no one else experiences the same loss.

“I just want to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and reference case #26032183.