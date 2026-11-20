MISSION BEACH, Calif. — Rain, strong winds and rough surf moved through Mission Beach Thursday in the latest in a series of storms.

Sand and seaweed covered portions of the boardwalk as conditions worsened throughout the afternoon. Nearby businesses moved merchandise indoors to protect it from rain and wind, while crews used tractors to push sand and reinforce beach berms.

The storm caught both visitors and longtime San Diegans by surprise.

“No, no, I mean, we've seen a lot of storms here before, and I've seen flooding here before, but this is a little more severe than normal,” San Diego resident Wesley Currie said.

A beach hazards statement was in effect along the coastline, warning beachgoers of strong rip currents and large waves.

For Maria Rey, who was visiting from Texas, the conditions were unlike anything she had experienced during decades of trips to San Diego.

“Surprised. I've been coming to San Diego for my vacation for the last 30 years, and I've never seen this happening out here in San Diego,” Rey said.

Despite the wet and windy weather, not everyone stayed inside.

“We got 300 days of sun. We got to make the most of the time when it's a little stormy,” said Dan Jackson, who went for a run during the storm.

Currie, who has lived in San Diego for 70 years, said the conditions seemed more intense than storms he's experienced in the past, pointing to higher tides and larger waves.

“It seems like the waves are a lot bigger,” Currie said. “It's just a little stronger than it normally is.”

The beach hazards statement is expected to remain in effect through Friday, with king tides expected along the San Diego County coastline next week.