Rain or shine, San Diego families decorate and prepare for a Halloween block party

CARMEL MOUNTAIN (KGTV) — Rain in the forecast hasn't stopped San Diegans from decorating their homes and preparing for trick-or-treaters.

In the Carmel Mountain neighborhood, houses are decked out for Halloween — but residents are also preparing for the rain.

Brian Tungcab's home is filled with spooky decor, ready to scare and entertain trick-or-treaters of all ages. He is preparing for a block party with his kids in his Carmel Mountain neighborhood.

"Halloween is just a good time for everybody. You can see a lot of people are decked out and people hang out, give out candy, and it's just a good time," Tungcab said.

Tungcab said he's prepared for any kind of weather to hit San Diego, ready to keep his family — and his decorations — dry. One of his decorations, a haunted granny, is even dressed for the weather.

"I mean, she's cool. She got my jiu-jitsu gei on so she can see, she stayed warm, but we have easy ups that are ready to go, put one over the flat grill and put one over the fire pit, and we'll be good, you know. No, we're ready. We're, we're good. We're good," Tungcab said.

The heaviest and most impactful rain will hold off until overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Potential flooding and a slight chance of thunderstorms are also in play.

Whatever the weather, it won't put a damper on the neighborhood block party.

"It's kind of a camaraderie, let's call it that, like, you know, like we can look across to our neighbors and say, 'hey, what's up? What are you doing tonight, you know, like let's have a good time,'" Tungcab said.

From friendly ghosts to lively skeletons, the Tungcab household is ready to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

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