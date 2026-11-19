SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Visitors and locals heading to San Diego’s waterfront will soon pay more for parking as the Port of San Diego prepares to increase hourly rates at its meters and parking lots.

The Port Board approved a $1 increase to the hourly parking rate, bringing the cost to $3.50 an hour. The new rate will take effect Jan. 4, 2027, marking the first increase since 2017.

The change will impact popular downtown waterfront destinations, including the USS Midway Museum, Tuna Harbor Park and the area surrounding the Star of India, all of which attract thousands of visitors.

Not everyone is welcoming the increase.

Laura McClanathan, who is visiting San Diego from North Carolina, said the higher rates could add up quickly for families spending time downtown.

“That's a lot, and I feel bad for my family and friends who live here and, you know, come downtown,” McClanathan said.

She compared San Diego's parking costs to those in her hometown of Raleigh, where she says parking is more affordable.

“Here, it's like a few hours and I'm almost spending $10,” she said.

According to Port officials, the rate increase is necessary to keep up with inflation and rising operating costs. Along with the higher hourly rate, the Port will also extend paid parking hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Some locals say parking in San Diego remains relatively convenient compared to other major cities, but still question whether the increase is justified.

Bashir Alenadaaf said he generally finds parking in San Diego easier than in cities like Los Angeles, but wants to see a clear reason behind the higher costs.

“There has to be a reason that makes sense. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense to me, like raising a dollar for nothing,” Alenadaaf said.

The Port says drivers will still have opportunities to park for free on 11 designated holidays throughout the year. The holiday schedule will now include Juneteenth.

For some visitors, the increase may not be enough to change their travel plans, but it is another expense to consider.

Timothy Rosario, visiting from Tucson, Arizona, said the higher parking costs would not stop him from returning to San Diego, but acknowledged the added expense.

“It won't stop me. But it hurts, right? We're already paying enough for a hotel.” Rosario said.

The new $3.50 hourly parking rate and extended enforcement hours will go into effect Jan. 4, 2027.