Police pursuit from Riverside County ends in a shooting near the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police pursuit that started in Riverside County ended in a shooting near the border in San Diego County, authorities say.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, around 6:46 p.m., deputies found a suspect wanted for grand theft near Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street in Riverside County.

Authorities tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect started a police pursuit onto southbound Interstate 15.

The pursuit continued into San Diego County and ended at the border where the San Diego Police Department says CBP was involved in a shooting in connection to the pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody and no Riverside Sheriff deputies were involved in a shooting or injured.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured as a result of the shooting.

According to Caltrans, southbound Interstate 5 and southbound Interstate 805 traffic is being diverted to eastbound State Route 905. All lanes are blocked for the State Route 905 connection to southbound Interstate 5 and southbound Interstate 805.