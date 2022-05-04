Police ID person who died onboard MTS bus in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have identified the person who died during an altercation aboard a bus in downtown San Diego on Sunday.

Police had received a report from MTS about a “violent disturbance” happening on a bus in the area of 1400 F Street in downtown San Diego at 8:08 p.m. Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man lying on the floor of the bus and performed CPR until paramedics could arrive. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a woman aboard the bus. Another passenger, identified as 55-year-old Edward Hilbert, witnessed the fight, physically intervened and restrained the victim for several minutes. During that time, the victim lost consciousness, went into medical distress, and died.

Detectives arrested Hilbert and booked him into the county jail for one count of murder.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Anthony J. Mcgaffe.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.