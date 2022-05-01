Police investigating death aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person has died following an altercation onboard a bus in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police received a report from MTS about a “violent disturbance” happening on a bus in the area of 1400 F Street in downtown San Diego at 8:08 p.m. Officers arrived and found an unresponsive 28-year-old man lying on the floor of the bus and performed CPR until paramedics could arrive. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

The victim has been identified, but his name will not be released until after his family is notified, police said.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a woman aboard the bus. Another passenger, identified as 55-year-old Edward Hilbert, witnessed the fight, physically intervened and restrained the victim for several minutes. During that time, the victim lost consciousness, went into medical distress, and died.

Detectives arrested Hilbert and booked him into the county jail for one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.