Police: 2 dead following shooting in East Village

EAST VILLAGE (KGTV) — Police responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment building in the East Village on Thursday.

Officers responded to the high-rise apartment at 1475 Island Avenue around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people dead, according to San Diego Police Department. The victims have yet to be identified.

About 15 minutes later, officers pulled over a suspect on About 15 minutes later, officers pulled over a suspect on northbound state Route 15 at Interstate 805 in the Gateway district, east of Balboa Park, and arrested him without incident, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The man's

name was not immediately available.

A young girl who had been riding in the suspect's vehicle was taken

into protective custody. Her relationship to the man, if any, was unclear.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the deaths,

Jamsetjee said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.