Douglas Badger: Judge says sexually violent predator won't be moved into east San Diego County home

SAN DIEGO (CNS/KGTV) -- A San Diego Superior Court judge has ruled that sexually violent predator Douglas Badger, 78, will not be placed at a supervised home in the Mount Helix neighborhood.

Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to the 1970s for preying on young male hitchhikers and abducting them at gunpoint. He was released from prison in 1997 and into a maximum-security state hospital, classified as a sexually violent predator likely to reoffend.

In 2014, the state proposed releasing Badger into a home in Campo, despite protests. He ended up withdrawing his petition for release.

Last year, he filed another petition, arguing he was not likely to reoffend. In January, a judge granted his supervised, conditional release.