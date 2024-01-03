PedWest border crossing to reopen Thursday

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced they will resume Pedestrian West operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry starting Thursday morning.

According to CBP, northbound operations will be operational seven days a week, with limited hours from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the southbound facility will also be open daily from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

PedWest was temporarily closed in September due to a rising influx of migrants at the border.

CBP reopend the facilitiy's southbound operations in November. However, a surge in illegal crossings in December prompted officials to suspend operations once again.

"We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes," CBP said in a press release Tuesday.

The public can check out current wait times here.

