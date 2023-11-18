PedWest southbound to reopen in limited capacity on Monday

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Ysidro Port of Entry's Pedestrian West facility is close to resuming normal operations as U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Saturday the facility's southbound operations will resume Monday.

The southbound facility will be open with limited hours of operation, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. The announcement comes just days after northbound operations were reopened on Thursday. Northbound operations are currently open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pedestrian crossing was temporarily closed in mid-September due to the influx of migrants arriving at the border as agents worked to process the hundred of asylum seekers.

San Ysidro Port of Entry Director Mariza Marin says CBP is still working to resume normal operations.

"With the resumption of operations at the Pedestrian West southbound facility, we are taking steps to return to operational capacity and improve the daily life of thousands of travelers in the region who cross every day," Marin said in a press release.

CBP will continue to evaluate the border situation and make operational changes as needed.