PedWest to temporarily pause operations this weekend amid surge in illegal border crossings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Saturday morning at 6 a.m. operations at the Pedestrian West in San Ysidro will be temporarily suspended, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

In response to a surge in illegal crossings at the southwest border, CBP said the suspension will help "redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody."

Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel shared security footage Thursday afternoon on X, showing that "75 people were guided by callous smugglers over the border wall near San Ysidro."

Mass incursions continue to occur throughout the San Diego Sector Area of Operations. Yesterday, 75 people were guided by callous smugglers over the border wall near San Ysidro, CA 1/3 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BY8xuN43kV — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) December 7, 2023

CBP will open as many lanes as possible at the Pedestrian East and Otay Mesa crossings to accommodate the potential increase in migrants, officials said in a press release.

"As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well," the CBP release said. "We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or appointment processes such as CBP One."

In a post on X Friday morning, U.S. Congressman Juan Vargas, who represents the southern border of San Diego County, said the order to pull agents from the crossing needs to be rescinded.

"Redirecting agents away from our region will increase wait times during the busiest season of the year," Vargas said in a statement. "Closing PedWest is a gut punch to the businesses that just celebrated its reopening three weeks ago."

I urgently call upon @SecMayorkas to rescind @CBP's plans to pull agents from the busiest land port of entry in the Western Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/JqFQ8Hfc8z — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) December 8, 2023

In addition to the temporary suspension of the Pedestrian West crossing, the agency is closely monitoring reports of a resurgence in smuggling organizations using freight trains and commercial buses to transport migrants through Mexico.

Border wait times can be monitored on CBP's website.