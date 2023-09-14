CBP announces temporary closure of Ped West crossing in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Customs and Border Protection announced they will temporarily be suspending operations at their Ped West crossing facility starting Thursday morning, closing down just eight months after it reopened to travelers.

CBP says the closure is to help Border Patrol to processing non-citizens who've arrived between the ports of entry saying they'll work towards normal operations as quickly as possible.

Businesses along the border in San Ysidro were shocked by the announcement telling ABC 10News the closure would have an impact on their sales.

They worry the closure will make crossing times at the border even longer, eventually discouraging travelers from coming altogether.

CBP says during the temporary suspension they will open as many lanes as possible at the Ped East crossing to accommodate travelers.

