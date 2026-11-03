Parents say their kids got bags of psilocybin mushroom gummies while trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego fathers say their children came home from trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach this weekend with bags of gummies containing 5 grams of psilocybin.

The parents, Cameron Hunter and his friend Frank Carey, whose kids go to school together, say they took their kids trick-or-treating in Ocean Beach when the children returned from one house with iridescent bags packaged to look like candy for kids.

"The candy packaging resembled bespoke candy, so it was very similar to something you'd buy at a candy store," Frank Carey said.

Cameron said the items were gummies, and the packaging said they contained 5 grams of psilocybin. The parents say they collected the items and returned to the home to confront the people who live there.

"We made the mistake of not paying attention to the actual house," Cameron Hunter said.

The parents recorded video of their exchange with the people at the home, reached out to the police and reached out to ABC 10News.

The parents also reported the incident to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD says it is looking into the matter but could not comment on the investigation.

The parents say Ocean Beach was otherwise a good spot for candy, and they do not expect widespread distribution of mushroom gummies to children. Still, they say it may be a good idea for parents to double-check their children's candy.

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