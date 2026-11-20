ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — School and city officials say the mother of a child at Ocean Knoll Elementary School was detained by ICE on Wednesday morning after dropping her child off at school. Thursday, parents rallied outside the school in protest.

While the arrest didn't happen on campus, parents say it was too close for comfort. They say they saw ICE near the school before the arrest.

Leigh Ratcliffe patrols with several local groups that look out for ICE in the North County. She and another patroller found the woman's car in a church parking lot about a half mile away.

"It was backed into a spot, and the passenger side window was broken out," Ratcliffe said.

"In the glove box was, like, the proofs of the, a child's school photos," Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe also attended the rally Thursday morning outside the elementary school, pushing back on ICE enforcement.

Video taken by a community ICE patrol group captured the scene just moments after ICE arrested the woman. Community members say the woman is from Guatemala, and her child is in kindergarten.

"That whole family is just terrified. They're living in terror every day," Ratcliffe said.

"There's been 4 members of that family taken over the last year. They have very few adult breadwinners left in that household," Ratcliffe said.

Encinitas Councilmember-elect Brad Lefkowitz says he was with school administrators Wednesday as they worked to confirm that an adult in the family could care for the child.

"Immigration vehicles, ICE agents were parked right next to the school, which is the first time we've seen that, parked right on the sidewalk just a few feet from school property," Lefkowitz said.

The district says it is saddened and frustrated by the enforcement incident and says it is supporting the family affected.

"Hard to put into words how much, you know, fear and sadness and anger and chaos this creates here in our school community," Lefkowitz said.

ICE hasn't responded to ABC 10News' request for information about the woman's arrest.

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