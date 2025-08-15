Parent detained by ICE near Linda Vista Elementary School, district confirms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A parent of a Linda Vista Elementary School student was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Unified School District confirmed.

According to the district, the incident happened after 3 p.m. near the school while the parent was waiting to pick up their child. "The incident was witnessed by multiple families but not by our students," the district said.

"We have been working with our school agencies including the San Diego Unified Police Department, Office of the Superintendent, and Youth Services to ensure that the impacted family has the resources they need during this difficult time."

The district continued: "Please know our school grounds are safe spaces that cannot be accessed by ICE without a proper, signed warrant. We have reiterated our policies and protocols to all staff to ensure everyone understands these critical guidelines. In California, schools cannot ask about immigration status during enrollment or share student records without parental consent or a court order."

The incident happened off campus, officials said.

"We understand how unsettling this is and we stand with our community in our desire for ALL our students to be in a safe learning environment. Our teachers and staff will be ready in the morning to support our students and ensure a day of calm and learning. We will have extra district resources on campus should any students or families need additional support."

The district's superintendent, Fabiola Bagula, is slated to address the incident after visiting school staff Friday morning.

