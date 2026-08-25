Padres minor league coach released after being detained by ICE in Texas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Oswaldo Pirela, a San Diego Padres minor league coach who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, was released from custody, his wife told ABC 10News’ Laura Acevedo.

The Athletic reported the 34-year-old father of two was released on bond Monday. A family spokesperson confirmed Pirela is home with his family.

The catching coordinator with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas was detained by ICE agents at El Paso International Airport on Aug. 16. Pirela was not carrying his work permit card at the time he was detained, according to The New York Times.

Pirela's mother, Naivy Dominguez, told Acevedo that her son had an early-morning flight and was heading home to his wife and daughters in Peoria, Arizona, when he was detained.

The Times reported Pirela and his family are from Venezuela and have pending asylum applications.

In a statement following his detainment, Department of Homeland Security officials said Pirela “entered the country legally on September 10, 2014, and was granted permission by the Obama administration to remain in the country until February 10, 2018. In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome. When approached by law enforcement officers, he was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country.”

ABC 10News reached out to DHS for additional details on Pirela's release, but the agency did not respond as of the publication of this story.

The Padres have not yet commented on Pirela's release.

Pirela has been with the Padres organization since 2024.