Padres minor league coach detained at El Paso airport; family says he is in the US legally

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Padres minor league coach is in ICE custody after being detained at an airport, and his family is pushing back against the federal government's account of why he is being held.

Oswaldo Pirela, the Padres' minor league catching coordinator, was detained by federal immigration officers Sunday at El Paso International Airport. Pirela is originally from Venezuela.

His mother, Naivy Dominguez, said in a phone call with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo on Tuesday that her son had an early-morning flight on Sunday and was heading home to his wife and daughters in Peoria, Arizona, when he was detained.

The Department of Homeland Security says it was Border Patrol who stopped him. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson says Pirela entered the country legally in 2014 and was allowed to stay until 2018, but says he "overstayed his welcome."

DHS says Pirela was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country when he was approached by law enforcement officers and is now in ICE custody.

His family disputes that account. Dominguez and other family members say Pirela is in the country legally, with no criminal record, a pending asylum application filed in 2015, and a valid work permit.

Pirela has been with the Padres since 2024. In a statement, the team says it is aware of his arrest and is working to gather additional information.

Dominguez told ABC 10News she last spoke with her son in detention on Monday, describing him as calm, strong, and a man of faith.

DHS says Pirela will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. The family has hired an attorney.

ABC 10News spoke with Oswaldo's wife on social media Tuesday morning, but she directed us to his sister and mother, saying she is not doing interviews to protect her daughter's privacy.

You can read the full statement from DHS below:

"On August 16, 2026, Border Patrol arrested Oswaldo Jose Pirela Dominguez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, at the El Paso International Airport. He entered the country legally on September 10, 2014, and was granted permission by the Obama administration to remain in the country until February 10, 2018. In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome. When approached by law enforcement officers, he was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and will receive due process.

To be clear, work authorization or a pending application do NOT confer legal status in the United States.

Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted for this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

