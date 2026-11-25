LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Around this time every year, videos surface of people stealing packages off of front porches. But one video, caught on a Ring doorbell in La Mesa, stands out.

The footage shows a child running across a driveway to grab a box. A La Mesa neighbor called the police after watching it live on her Ring doorbell camera while on vacation.

"So we heard the chime. Let's call our neighbors," Lori Nieto-Mattuecci said. "And then we're like, there's a kid in front of our house. We're both looking at the camera and we're like — he's stealing our package," she said.

In the video, the child is seen checking the concrete, then running across Lori's freshly painted driveway before taking only the top box. He then runs to a car where other children are inside. The driver is not visible on the video.

Just down the street, the same thing happened.

"A gentleman down on the lower block was hit by the same Jeep," Lori said.

A Stanley Tucci pan, worth anywhere from $150 to $300, was inside the box. The bottom package was another pan — the larger one — which was left behind. But for Lori, this is not just about the pan.

"Well, I mean, I would think that this is child endangerment," Lori said.

Lori filed a police report, reached out to local schools and her neighborhood group chat, and posted on Nextdoor and Facebook.

"If we can identify the driver or whoever coerced the child to do that, [they] should get caught and penalized," Lori said.

The Office of the Inspector General anticipates that package theft will only increase in the coming years.

"It's a sad thing that this is where we're going, the porch pirates," Lori said.

Lori has since added more cameras. She has also asked retailers and FedEx to stop delivering packages to her front porch or to hide them behind plants, and advised her neighbors to do the same.

I reached out to La Mesa Police today to check on the progress of the investigation, and haven't heard back at the time of this publication.

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