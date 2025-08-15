Pacific Beach veteran in Ukraine skeptical of Trump-Putin summit outcomes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Pacific Beach Marine veteran who enlisted in the Ukrainian military after Russia's invasion says the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska is a source of frustration for him and many in Ukraine.

"I laugh, but only because if you don't laugh, you cry," said Eddy Etue, 40.

I first met Etue in 2022, as he prepared to head to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

"They are fighting tyranny. I think it’s important for those who are eager to do that here to go over to help them," Etue said at that time.

Over the past 3 and a half years, I've spoken to Etue as he served on the front lines. He's helped train the military, defend territory, laid anti-tank mines, and operated as a drone operator.

Several months ago, he transitioned to the private sector in Kyiv, where he's now developing drones for the war effort.

When asked about the morale on the front lines, Etue was candid.

"It's not terrible, but not great," Etue said.

He says the morale isn't being helped by the summit.

When asked about the hope level regarding this summit, Etue responded, "Not much."

Putin had insisted on a one-on-one summit with President Trump.

"That no one in Ukraine is involved in these discussions is very concerning," Etue said.

Etue says Ukrainians fear the summit could give Putin an opening to sway President Trump.

"The worry for me, concessions will be made on Ukraine's behalf that Ukraine in no way approved, would never approve of," Etue said.

When asked about the resolve of Ukrainian troops, Etue said, "I believe it's firm."

On Air Force One, en route to Alaska, President Trump warned there would be consequences if Putin didn't seem interested in a peace deal.

"There's a good amount of cynicism, but there is still some hope, maybe some good could come of this. But most people consider it a joke," Etue said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

