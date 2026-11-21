SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — An Otay Mesa woman is hoping surveillance video will help identify a burglar who broke into her home while it was being tented for termites, stealing thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including her daughter’s gaming systems and sentimental items.

The break-in happened at a home on Palm Avenue during the second and final night of the fumigation process.

Surveillance video recorded just before 11:30 p.m. on November 11 shows a masked man carrying a backpack pushing open the back doors of the home and heading toward several bedrooms.

“I felt violated,” homeowner Melissa Noland said. “The violation upsets me. [He] came into my home, my zen space.”

About 11 minutes after entering, the man can be seen leaving through the same doors.

“He came out with his backpack on, walking straight out,” Noland said. “He takes off his gloves and closes the door.”

The following day, Noland and her 23-year-old daughter learned a door had been found ajar. When her daughter went inside, she discovered her gaming table had been cleared out.

Noland said her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, uses gaming as a way to relax and clear her mind.

All three of her gaming systems were gone.

“I can see her on the verge of crying but at the same time, angry,” Noland said, describing emotions she said her daughter does not normally experience.

Other stolen items included silver earrings given to Noland by her mother, more than $400 in coins and a blessed rosary purchased at the Vatican. Noland estimated the total value of the stolen property at more than $3,000.

“My heart is pumping,” Noland said. “One thing I don’t like to see [is] my kid sad or upset. Knowing her stuff was gone, it upset me really bad.”

Noland filed a police report following the burglary.

The company hired to fumigate the home was Nixtermite.

ABC 10News previously reported on another burglary involving a home being fumigated by the same company in 2024. In that case, a thief broke into a mobile home in Chula Vista and stole jewelry, designer bags, shoes and other belongings.

Nixtermite owner Chris Aguilar described break-ins during fumigations as “very rare” and said the company’s investigation into the latest incident is ongoing.

Aguilar issued the following statement:

“Burglaries during residential fumigations are an unfortunate community-wide crime concern, and we take every incident seriously.

At Nixtermite, we coordinate approximately 700 residential fumigations annually. In addition to the security measures required by California law, we have developed our own complimentary theft-deterrent program, including window security devices, motion-activated alarms, and warning signage, to provide homeowners with an added layer of protection.

While no security system can completely prevent a determined criminal, we remain committed to taking proactive measures to help protect our customers and their homes.”

Noland hopes the surveillance video will ultimately help authorities identify the person responsible.

“He walked in confident, knowing what he was doing,” she said. “He will do this again.”

This story was adapted from a broadcast script with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The reporting, facts and quotes were provided by ABC 10News journalist Michael Chen and reviewed for publication.

