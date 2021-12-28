Holiday Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 cases within UCLA football program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday's Holiday Bowl game was canceled hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocols involving UCLA's football program.

The UCLA Bruins was set to take on NC State Wolfpack at Petco Park on Tuesday but the game was canceled, "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program," according to a tweet from UCLA.

"The UCLA Football team is unable to participate in tonight's San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program," a statement from UCLA Football read.

The school's Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond said in a separate statement:

"We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week. We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

NC State said the team was "heartbroken" it would not be able to compete on Tuesday.

"Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening," a tweet from NC State's football team read.

No further information about the cancelation, status of those involved, or how refunds would be handled was immediately released.

