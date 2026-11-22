MURPHY CANYON (KGTV) — A long line of military families stretched outside Murphy Canyon Chapel, waiting to get a little help this holiday season.

A nonprofit organization handed out groceries and gift cards to help families deal with the rising cost of putting food on the table.

Operation Homefront, an organization that has been serving military families for 20 years, hosted the Thanksgiving giveaway, featuring food, games and free photos with Santa.

Randi Jones is facing her first holiday without her husband. It's his first Navy deployment, and she says this giveaway is making it a little easier.

"This is a really big help because I like to send my husband a lot of care packages just to make sure, especially now during the holidays, that he feels appreciated and he knows that we're thinking about him, so this definitely helps offset some of the costs," Jones said.

Every family went home with a $50 gift card and a large box filled with food they may need throughout the holiday season.

"So every family is going home with a $50 gift card, um, that way they can help with the food for Thanksgiving or Christmas," Breanna Caperton said.

Caperton, a senior program coordinator with Operation Homefront, said the organization served 500 families at the event.

"We're one of the biggest military populations, so being able to serve 500, I know is not making a dent in it yet, but it's making a difference," Caperton said.

For Jones, the help isn't just going to her own family. She's using it to help bring other military spouses together, too.

"I am putting together, actually today, a Friendsgiving for the other spouses of the deployed members just to bring everybody together," Jones said.

Operation Homefront will also be hosting a bike giveaway for military families in December. Click here for more information.

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