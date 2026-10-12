North County Transit-San Diego Railroad discusses impact of weekend weather, other rail preps amid El Niño

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) – Tropical Storm Rachel provided San Diego County a good amount of rain, but more storms could be on the way with El Niño.

Del Mar had plenty of sunshine, and the winds picked up after the storm on Monday afternoon.

Efforts continue to ensure plenty of communities and resources are prepared for what the weather systems can bring. That includes the North County Transit San Diego Railroad.

“We’re always going to try to be as prepared as we can,” said Mary Dover, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for North County Transit-San Diego Railroad.

The North County Transit-San Diego Railroad owns and operates the rail line from San Diego up to the Orange County line.

Dover said this weekend’s rain didn’t hit the tracks too hard.

“During the storm we actually had some of our crews out here at the Delmar Bluffs, which is one of our hotspots, and at other hotspots monitoring the tracks to make sure that they were still safe to operate on,” Dover said.

But they’re still planning for what else El Niño can bring.

“We will continue to do those pre-monitoring efforts on both of our rail lines, the San Diego subdivision and the Escondido subdivision, which runs from Escondido to Oceanside,” Dover said. We're clearing out drainage ditches. We're making sure that the tracks are in good working order for our signal systems as well.”

Dover said the transit authority is making sure other areas outside of the bluffs are getting preemptive work done well.

“We have identified some bridges along the corridor that need to be raised to prevent higher sea levels for bigger storms and just in general, we have gotten funding for those, and they're in the process of being constructed,” Dover said. “So as the storms, if they become more common, will be continuously prepared in the future.