VISTA (KGTV) — What will Vista look like in 20 years? City leaders have an idea. ABC 10News talked to business owners about their thoughts, including Luis Lopez, the owner of Seven Seas Bar and Grill in downtown Vista.

He's had his business here for the past year and a half.

"I kind of believe that Vista is the next big thing and as a business owner, we want to strategically try to place where you’re going to open and where you’re going to grow," said Lopez.

Luis says he's one of many business owners who would feel the impact of an upgraded Vista.

City leaders presented General Plan Vista 2050 to the Planning Commission on Tuesday's meeting - a plan to modernize the city.

“It’s not a development project per say, it’s actually a plan to set the table for future development," said Joe Vacca, the community development director for the city of Vista.

He said there are seven elements that the city is trying to meet, which include land use requirements, conservation and sustainability, noise levels, public safety and housing numbers.

The city also has the goal of preserving the character of Vista, but also, modernizing it to meet the changing needs of the community.

Lopez said he wants Vista to be highlighted, and knows it will benefit his restaurant.

“With the revitalization of downtown, yeah of course, we want more people, we want Vista to be on the map," said Lopez.

The city council will vote on the plan in February of next year.