Vista's rebuilt Bobier Elementary opens as all-electric 'campus of the future' for 600-plus students

VISTA (KGTV) — A North County elementary school's multi-million dollar makeover is showing off what school leaders call the "campus of the future."

Bobier Elementary in Vista is brand new, and the more than $100 million rebuild has resulted in an expansive campus with three playgrounds, turf fields and a track, along with modern classrooms.

The highlight is an all-electric campus that generates 90% of its own energy, which leaders say makes the school financially efficient and sustainable. With its solar panels and all-electric design, the site is able to sustain itself, its staff and its students.

ABC 10News took a tour of the school and talked to students about their excitement for their upgraded campus.

The school serves students from preschool to fifth grade. Fifth grader Jerson Bacasehua is one of more than 600 students who now have access to brightly colored learning spaces, both indoor and outdoor. He can't wait to be part of its legacy.

"It's gonna be like I'm the first 5th grader to graduate from this elementary school and the new one," Bacasehua said.

The site was funded by Measure LL, a $247 million bond measure approved by voters in Vista in 2018.

It took two years to rebuild Bobier Elementary, and Principal Melanie Paliotti says it was worth the wait.

"We have dance, music, visual arts, steam, garden, cooking, social emotional learning, and so much more, so we want our students to be exposed to everything, all areas of learning," Paliotti said.

Vista Unified School Superintendent Matt Doyle says the space is made to expand students' perspectives.

"My first impression when I came on this brand new campus is just awe inspiring because it's so huge and that's the way we designed it. We wanted it to feel airy, large, and for kids to feel like there's a lot of space to learn and have fun," Doyle said.

Ultimately, leaders describe the campus as serving the students, providing them a place to learn, play and connect.

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