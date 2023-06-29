Victim, suspect in Oceanside officer-involved shooting identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released the names of a woman who was fatally shot by her partner, and a man who led police on a chase and shootout before turning a gun on himself.

On Thursday, June 22, officers with the Oceanside Police Department say were called just before midnight about a family disturbance and gunshots in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 34-year-old Kimberly Foster suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

Foster ultimately died from her injuries and investigators shortly after learned that Foster was killed by 28-year-old Dorian Larkin, whom she was in a relationship with.

According to SDPD, just a couple of hours after Foster's death, deputies from Riverside County Sheriff’s Office found Larkin in a car near I-15 and Winchester Road in Temecula at 2:38 a.m.

When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, Larkin allegedly failed to yield and led deputies on a chase through Fallbrook and back into Oceanside.

Officials say the pursuit eventually ended when Larkin stopped in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 500 block of Vandegrift Boulevard. Larkin reportedly exited his car, pulled out a firearm, and started shooting at officers. A

At least one police cruiser was struck by Larkin's gunfire. SDPD says an Oceanside officer and a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy fired multiple times at Larkin with their service weapons.

Larkin ran through the parking lot with officers chasing him and at the intersection of Gold Drive and Sol Drive, his body was found.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner determined Larkin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police department says Malcolm Cisneros, the OPD officer who fired back at Larkin, has been employed by Oceanside Police for about nine years. He is currently assigned as a canine handler.

Richard Schweitzer, the Riverside County Sheriff's deputy, has been employed by Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for around two years. He is currently assigned to patrol.

Detectives are still gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Information specifically about the homicide can also be provided to Oceanside Police at (760) 435-4900 or through Crime Stoppers.