Man suspected in Oceanside death leads pursuit, exchanges gunfire with officers

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected of killing a woman in an Oceanside home led law enforcement on a pursuit in which he exchanged gunfire with pursuing officers early Friday morning.

According to Oceanside Police, officers were dispatched to a home on Fredricks Avenue due to a report of shots fired during what was described as a family dispute.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old woman dead in the home and the suspected shooter -- identified as a man she had been dating -- had fled the scene.

ABC 10News learned the suspected gunman’s vehicle was located somewhere in Riverside County at around 2 a.m., and when authorities tried to apprehend him, he led law enforcement on a pursuit.

The chase made its way back into Oceanside, and at one point during the pursuit, the suspected gunman opened fire at pursuing law enforcement officers in the area of Redondo Drive and Vandegrift Boulevard, prompting officers to return fire.

A short time later, police located the suspected gunman's vehicle pulled over in the 500 block of Sol Drive and he was found dead inside.

It is unknown if the suspected gunman died from injuries related to the gunfire exchange with officers or if he died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A police SUV was struck by bullets, but no officer injuries were reported.

While Oceanside Police investigate the fatal shooting at the Oceanside home, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was brought in to handle the officer-involved shooting aspect of the probe.