Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

UPDATE: Murder arrest made after body found outside Vista motel in January

vista_homicide_010523.jpg
KGTV
vista_homicide_010523.jpg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:57:50-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man for murder after a body was found outside a Vista motel on Jan. 5.

Brian Zarate, 25, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on a murder charge, the department's press release says.

A little after midnight on Jan. 5, SDSD deputies found 39-year-old Oscar Rodriguez's body near the Star Lodge motel in the 1900 block of West Vista Way.

SDSD says Rodriguez had gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene that day, prompting the department to open a homicide investigation.

Deputies say at this point in the investigation, they have learned Zarate knew Rodriguez, but the exact nature of their relationship is unclear.

"The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation," the release says.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. To stay anonymous with your tip, call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!