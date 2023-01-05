Man found dead outside of Vista motel

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to an area near the Star Lodge motel on 1915 West Vista Way just before 12:10 a.m. in response to a report of a person down.

Deputies arrived to find a man with what was described as “trauma to his upper body.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the sheriff’s homicide unit was investigating the incident, but no additional details were released.