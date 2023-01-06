Medical Examiner releases name of man shot to death outside of Vista motel

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The name of a man who was found mortally wounded by gunfire outside a motel in north San Diego County early Thursday morning has been released to the public by the medical examiner's office.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department found the body of 39-year-old Oscar Rodriguez near the Star Lodge motel in the 1900 block of West Vista Way a little after midnight.

Authorities were called to the scene following a report of a person on the side of the road. SDSO says Rodriguez had gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office does not have any information on a suspect at this time and the deadly shooting is under investigation

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.