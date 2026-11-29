VISTA (KGTV) — As 63 million people nationwide were expected to shop on Small Business Saturday, dozens of vendors set up shop in Vista to connect shoppers with the perfect find.

Jess Cross was painting an ornament she was selling to one of her customers. It was her first time selling her work at the Vintage and Maker's Market in Vista.

"This little dog's name is Rudy, so I'm trying to add a little more, I would say personality to him right now, so," Cross said.

"Adding all the shading and stuff, but it's just a cute little keepsake for you to take home."

"Rudy was given to me by a person who wanted the ornament, so I'm like, 'give me the picture and I'll paint it for you on anything,'" Cross said.

She was one of 34 vendors in Vista on Small Business Saturday, providing trinkets and knick-knacks.

Cross is investing totally into her new business — which she started in August.

"I have three boys, a single mom, and I'm like I left my full-time job so that I can launch my art business because I'm gonna be 40 next year and I'm like I gotta do what my passion is," Cross said.

About 63 million people nationwide were expected to shop on Small Business Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Vintage and Maker's Market organizer Tracy Fulop says the best thing as a vendor is satisfying customers.

"They will come into the store specifically looking for things to put in their home as decor as opposed to buying big box. But the best feeling is when somebody does find something and you can see the joy on their face, and it just makes me feel like, 'okay, I've done my job,'" Fulop said.

For Cross, seeing customers leave happy does more than just help her business grow.

"Keep the dream going because I've wanted to do it for so long and I'm finally doing it, which is super scary but also awesome," Cross said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

