Student airlifted from San Marcos Middle School after injury on lower track field during lunch

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — A San Marcos Middle School student was airlifted to a hospital Thursday after being injured while playing on the school's lower track field.

A medical helicopter landed in a parking lot on the side of the middle school, its rotors spinning, in a scene that would send fear into any parent. This is what anyone near San Marcos Middle School saw Thursday afternoon.

Video ABC 10news captured shows five emergency workers rushing the student into the helicopter. Minutes later, the helicopter lifted off into the sky, rushing the student to the hospital.

No one at the school district was available to speak with me on camera about what happened, but the district sent a statement.

According to the district, the student was injured during lunch while playing on the lower track field. Emergency personnel responded, and the student was transported for medical care.

Officials say the school was briefly placed in a Hold and Secure so a medical helicopter could land safely. Once emergency personnel cleared the area, the school lifted the Hold and Secure and resumed its regular schedule.

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