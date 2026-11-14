Stone Brewing's Escondido bistro closes its doors as founders plan a new rebrand

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — It's the end of an era for Stone Brewing. The company's World Bistro and Gardens in Escondido served its final day of operation on Friday, Nov. 13, with a rebrand coming in the near future.

Customers came out to say goodbye and reflect on the legacy the place leaves behind.

Glenn Wichert comes to the bistro about every two weeks. He loves the atmosphere, and he's also excited about what comes next.

"Meet a buddy of mine. We always enjoy the beer. We love the atmosphere, hanging out, you know, it's a great place," Wichert said.

"There's no other restaurants like it, so it's it's special, but I look forward to what's coming next, so we'll see what happens," Wichert said.

Greg Koch told me in October that he and co-founder Steve Wagner plan to reopen the Escondido restaurant under a new name — one that will be separate from the Stone Brewing brand. At the time we spoke, he described his love for the restaurant.

"My very favorite thing, hands down, is to be off at the edge and just listening to the people laughing and talking, and enjoying the clinking of plates and glassware and all of that activity and energy. There's no better sound in the world," Koch said.

On the final day of operation, customers who came out to say goodbye shared deep memories.

Erik and Kelly Nelson say the memories run deep.

"And yeah, just the memories of being here. We came here when for our wedding rehearsal dinner and yeah, I've been coming here for a decade or more. Bring our kids here to play outside," the Nelsons said.

For some, saying farewell is bittersweet.

"This is a really important place to me and I enjoy stone a whole bunch and I just wanted to come last day, fill my growlers, get a small beer and walk around the gardens one last time," Eric Kessler said.

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