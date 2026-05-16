Six months in, San Diego Food Bank's North County facility sees growing need as CalFresh rules change

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Six months after opening a new North County facility, the San Diego Food Bank is seeing hundreds of families walk through its doors — and leaders expect that number to keep climbing.

The location serves North County communities including Escondido, San Marcos, and Vista, distributing produce, meats, and breads to residents facing rising rent, gas, and food costs.

David Perez, the San Diego Food Bank's North County general manager, said the need has grown steadily since the facility opened.

"I believe last week we saw over 100 new intakes that we've assisted through our pantry," Perez said.

Perez anticipates that number will grow even further. In addition to rising costs, CalFresh benefit rules are set to change. New federal work requirements take effect June 1, according to San Diego County. Residents who receive benefits will need to meet work or volunteer requirements to get or keep their CalFresh benefits.

I first reported on the food bank's new location in January, when leaders had just opened and were still gauging what the need would be.

Perez said many of the new clients arriving at the pantry have one immediate concern.

"A lot of those new intakes that I was talking about, a majority of the things that they've been asking is can I leave with food today? And so I'm very pleased to say, yeah, absolutely, let's fill out this form really quick and you'll be able to leave with food today," Perez said.

As he anticipates an influx of clients, Perez said he is grateful for the volunteers helping make it happen.

"San Diego is such a diverse community, so it just gives us a chance to just get out and see everyone and all the different lifestyles and kind of just make relationships with people," Daniel Gurholt, a volunteer, said.

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