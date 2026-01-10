San Diego Food Bank opens permanent Vista facility to combat North County food insecurity

VISTA (KGTV) — The San Diego Food Bank has officially opened its new permanent facility in Vista, marking a significant expansion of food distribution services for North County residents facing food insecurity.

The food bank purchased the 60,000-square-foot warehouse building for nearly $13 million in May, transitioning from a leased facility to permanent ownership. The investment is expected to save the organization approximately $400,000 annually compared to previous lease costs.

"Our mortgage cost versus lease costs is going to save us about $400,000 annually," Michael Minjares, the director of grants management at the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, said. "Which was a no-brainer for us to do, and that $400,000 now can be directed to purchasing more food or just program-related efforts."

The Vista location features a unique client choice pantry that operates like a grocery store, allowing families to select their own produce, breads, and meats. This service model is exclusive to the Vista facility and represents a first for the San Diego Food Bank's operations countywide.

"This is our client choice pantry. This is a hallmark of the North County facility," Minjares said. "We do not have a similar pantry anywhere else that we operate in the county. It is really exclusive to Vista."

The facility held a soft opening in November, receiving positive feedback from the community. Food bank leaders emphasized that the permanent location signals their long-term commitment to serving North County residents.

"People were thrilled that this is a permanent location. It means we can continue to serve, but we send that signal to the community that we're going to be here for generations, and so we'll be able to serve this community better and better for years to come," Casey Castillo, the CEO of the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, said.

Food bank workers expressed enthusiasm about establishing permanent roots in Vista. Eugene Ward, the operations supervisor at the food bank, noted the significance of ownership, saying it feels like the organization has become "a staple here now."

The facility represents the food bank's continued efforts to address food insecurity throughout San Diego County, with the Vista location specifically designed to serve North County communities with enhanced resources and services.

