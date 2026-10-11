San Marcos residents rush to fill sandbags at Hollandia Park ahead of Tropical Storm Rachel's arrival

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — San Diego County is bracing for a stormy weekend as Tropical Storm Rachel approaches Baja California, bringing rainfall, strong wind gusts and the potential for flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says the most significant impacts could happen late Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Lighter rain is also possible on Monday and early Tuesday.

Residents in San Marcos are already taking steps to prepare, filling complimentary sandbags at a station at Hollandia Park, shoveling sand and trying to fill as many bags as possible before the storm arrives.

Vijay Raghavan, a San Marcos resident who lives on a hill, is among those at the station. He is collecting sandbags to protect his home in case water comes through during the storm.

"I have an SUV, not a pickup truck, so I want to go slow, maybe 10," Raghavan said.

Raghavan said he is concerned about flooding at his home.

"We live on a hill, so we might, I don't know, we are expecting a flood," Raghavan said.

He is also thankful for the complimentary sandbag station.

"I really want to thank whoever has put sand here. That's really helpful," Raghavan said.

Raghavan is doing his part to keep his family safe and wants to make sure the sandbags can block any water that comes through during the storm.

"If I don't nobody else will, and yeah, I'm thinking that's a way to stop the water from entering," Raghavan said.

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