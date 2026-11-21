SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — The City of San Marcos led a free sandbag tutorial for residents at the San Marcos Regional Emergency Services Training Center. A group of a few dozen people spent their Saturday making sandbags and learning how to keep their properties safe as storms approach.

Bill Angel led the tutorial and said preparation is key before flooding begins.

"Not everybody's going to be prepared. There are people that assume it's not going to happen to them," Angel said.

"Once you realize that your backyard is flooded and the water is coming towards your house, it's almost too late for you to be able to do something," Angel said.

"The idea is to have people with the knowledge, with the skills, with the tools and the materials somewhere handy that we can step in and help out," Angel said.

Angel taught the group a few key lessons about sandbags.

First, fill each bag with three to four scoops of sand. Most people assume more is better, which isn't safe or effective. The ideal amount should be about half full.

Next, fold the corner of the sandbag away from the direction of the water flow.

The final tip is to step on the sandbags to flatten them out. That creates a seal between the bags so they form together.

San Marcos resident Dennis Hoffman spent his Saturday morning learning about sandbags.

"I'm here on a Saturday like this when we're doing other stuff. I'm like, no, this is important enough for me because of what, what's gonna happen," Hoffman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

