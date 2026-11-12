San Marcos City Council delays vote on 31-unit condo project

SAN ELIJO HILLS, CA — The San Marcos City Council tabled a vote on a proposed condominium development in San Elijo Hills.

The half-acre parcel, if approved, would become a 31-unit condominium. The latest decision came Tuesday night, when the City Council pushed a vote on the development to a future meeting. At the meeting, current council members voiced concerns about a fire protection plan.

Veronica Alarid lives in Prado II, which is right next to the parcel, and she agrees with the City Council. She is also the vice president of the HOA at her complex. When she looks outside of her window, she sees the traffic in the area surrounding the parcel and worries the development will make things even more busy.

"I have literally seen it become like a recipe of disaster," Alarid said.

"There's endless stories of these mishaps and incidents and just, um, you know, convoluted situations with the vehicles conversing here. It's scary," Alarid said.

ABC 10News been covering the proposal for a development at the site for months. At Tuesday's meeting, council members pressed the developer on why a fire protection plan wasn't provided differently this time.

"Why didn't you just choose to, um, perhaps do it differently this time and be more proactive and, and provide that?" Mike Sannella, the deputy mayor, said.

"Yeah, I think we, we felt like we were being proactive and looking at the city's evacuation plans, seeing how responsive all the documents there that Alan showed were, um, we've met with your fire department, we've talked with your police department, um, and we, we, we thought that was sufficient," Robert Honer, the developer, said.

The developer didn't have a comment on the latest action, but when ABC 10News spoke to him in October, he was optimistic things could move forward.

"We're hoping that once we have the approval, we can start our construction drawings and have a project that gets built, uh, about a year after the approval," the property owner said.

For now, residents like Alarid are pushing back against the project, hoping for a different option.

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