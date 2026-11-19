VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants $1 billion for a new North County jail — a big ask that some advocates say could be better spent elsewhere, even as they acknowledge the facility's problems.

The push centers on replacing North County's jail, a facility that can house nearly 800 people and is about 50 years old. There are doors that don't lock and doors that open when they shouldn't, among a long list of problems with the aging facility.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez says the jail is in need of major repairs, and she believes the time to act is now. Martinez told me the jail's critical systems are failing — specifically its plumbing, electrical and security systems. In some cases, the systems are so old that employees are having to find replacement parts on eBay.

"We can continue to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in this aging infrastructure, or we can make a decision to build a new jail," Martinez said.

Martinez also wants the new jail to be designed with mental health in mind.

"It's not a positive environment to live out 3 or 4 years of a sentence potentially. So we really need to build spaces that are more conducive to the mental health of the people who are there," Martinez said.

Not everyone agrees the money should go toward a new jail. I talked to Tom Packard, a volunteer with Showing Up for Racial Justice San Diego, an advocacy group that pushes for alternatives to incarceration. This week, the group called for the money to be used in different ways rather than for a jail.

"Yes, if the sheriff wants to spend that amount of money on a jail, I think the board of supervisors and others should be asking for that amount of money," Packard said.

"Is there a way that we can be providing for public safety but saving money in the jails and providing alternative services in the community?" Packard said.

Packard says jail deaths across the county are a big concern, pointing to the facility's history of lawsuits and inmate deaths.

"There are some powerful stories, and the families legitimately, I think, still deserve answers to a lot of the questions that so far have been unanswered," Packard said.

Martinez says replacing the jail will help with that problem.

"It's a concern for me as well, and that's one of the reasons to build a new jail. The current jail is, uh, you know, honestly, it's not safe," Martinez said.

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