Padres fans pack San Marcos bar to cheer on team in NLDS

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, dropping to 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

ABC 10News spoke to fans at Players Sports Bar in San Marcos, where it was a packed house as the Friar Faithful gathered to support the team.

Fans started the day hopeful for a different result following Saturday's 3-2 loss to in Game 1. The Padres jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, with fans at the bar excited to show off their team gear.

Clay Britsch said the San Marcos bar is a regular stop for big games.

"We come here all the time for football and now that it's, you know, every sport's on right now, it's just a great spot to watch," Britsch said.

Myla Stephenson said the crowd was rooting for a Padres win and a chance to see the team play at home.

"We really want to win this game so that we can bring it home for the next two games so we can hopefully win in the Padres' stadium. But yeah, we're really excited about being here today, supporting our Padres," Stephenson said.

Stephenson also talked about the players she was repping at the bar.

"I love Michael King, our pitcher, but I'm repping Machado. He's repping Merrill. But we love Tatis as well, and we're big Ty France fans because he went to San Diego State University," Stephenson said.

Some fans have been rooting for the Padres for a long time. Michael Colcol, 50, said he has been a fan since he was a child.

"I'm 50. Since I was like 6, my stepdad took me [to] Jack Murphy Stadium, and fell in love first day," Michael Colcol said.

For some fans, being at the bar with other Friar Faithful is also a good way to get out of the heat.

"It's exciting. Get in here, have a couple of cold drinks, and support your team," Jermaine Moore said.

The Padres will need that fan support at home on Tuesday, with the team now down 2-0 in the best-of-five NLDS.

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