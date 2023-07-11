Pacific Surfliner, Metrolink to resume service through Orange County on Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Rail service through San Clemente is set to reopen on Monday, July 17.

Metrolink worked in partnership with the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which operates the Pacific Surfliner, and the Orange County Transportation Authority, which owns the track through Orange County, to build a temporary barrier wall to protect the track below Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

The city of San Clemente will continue to work to stabilize the hillside for the long term.

The dimensions of the barrier are 250 feet long and 12 feet high, with the piles set 32 feet beneath the ground.

An earlier project to stabilize the track near homes in the Cyprus Shore Homeowners Association – about two miles south of the Casa Romantica project is almost done and won't affect train service.

The rail line reopening comes just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 20-23, and thoroughbred racing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, which starts on July 21.

On April 27, rail service was temporarily suspended when the slop behind Casa Romantica began to slide. Service resumed in late May but was again stopped on June 5 when additional sliding occurred.

Passengers can look for the latest train updates by visiting Metrolink atmetrolinktrains.com or Pacific Surfliner at pacificsurfliner.com.

