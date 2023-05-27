Pacific Surfliner reopens after San Clemente landslide closes track

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a landslide in San Clemente in April temporarily suspended service, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner is back up and running just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, Amtrak announced the city of San Clemente finished slope stabilization work near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, allowing service to resume safely.

Bus connections between Irvine & Oceanside are no longer required.

Ten daily round trips are operating between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Saturday's schedule can be found here.

The landslide came just weeks after a months-long closure to repair damage caused by coastal erosion.