Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pacific Surfliner reopens after San Clemente landslide closes track

Amtrak Acela
Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Amtrak Acela
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 15:23:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a landslide in San Clemente in April temporarily suspended service, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner is back up and running just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, Amtrak announced the city of San Clemente finished slope stabilization work near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, allowing service to resume safely.

Bus connections between Irvine & Oceanside are no longer required.

Ten daily round trips are operating between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Saturday's schedule can be found here.

The landslide came just weeks after a months-long closure to repair damage caused by coastal erosion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7

Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7