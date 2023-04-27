Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Landslide halts Metrolink, Pacific Surfliner service in south Orange County

Reports: Amtrak to furlough nearly 2,000 workers starting in October
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Reports: Amtrak to furlough nearly 2,000 workers starting in October
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 18:51:45-04

SAN CLEMENTE (CNS) - A slight landslide near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente shut down commuter train service in south Orange County Thursday.

Metrolink shut down service at 1:11 p.m. after staff noticed the debris rolling down a hillside north of Metrolink's San Clemente Pier Station, said Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

The suspension of service was done out of caution and will be reopened once it is safe, Johnson said.

Amtrak officials say Pacific Surfliner service is also being disrupted between Irvine and San Diego. Passengers are being advised to call 800-USA-RAIL (872-7245) for assistance.

The incident on the hillside is about two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is finishing up construction to shore up a hillslide slope near the Cyprus Shore Homeowners Association in San Clemente, officials said.

Service was suspended south of the Laguna Niguel-Mission Viejo station, Johnson said. Passengers will get Uber vouchers of up to $50 to get them the rest of their way to their destination.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights